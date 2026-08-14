Zack Gelof And Athletics Square Off Against Rangers On Aug. 14

Gelof is hitting for a .280 BA, .331 OBP and .502 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 44 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Gelof has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Rays.

Kumar Rocker (4-9) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 4.46 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.

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