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Zack Gelof
Oakland Athletics

Zack Gelof

Oakland Athletics • #20 2B

Zack Gelof And Athletics Square Off Against Rangers On Aug. 14

Zack Gelof and the Athletics will square off against the Texas Rangers at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Gelof has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Gelof is hitting for a .280 BA, .331 OBP and .502 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 44 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Gelof has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Rays.

Kumar Rocker (4-9) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 4.46 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zack Gelof

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