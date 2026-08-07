Zach Thornton And Mets Face Pirates On Aug. 7
Zach Thornton will get the start for his New York Mets against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Thornton has +108 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Thornton is 2-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.