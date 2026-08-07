Zach Thornton And Mets Face Pirates On Aug. 7

Thornton is 2-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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