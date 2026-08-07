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Zach Thornton
New York Mets

Zach Thornton

New York Mets • #49 SP

Zach Thornton And Mets Face Pirates On Aug. 7

Zach Thornton will get the start for his New York Mets against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Thornton has +108 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Thornton is 2-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zach Thornton

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