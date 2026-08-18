Zach Thornton And Mets Face Padres On Aug. 18

Thornton is 3-3 with a 2.78 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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