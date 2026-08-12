Zach Thornton And Mets Take On Braves On Aug. 12

Thornton is 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up four hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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