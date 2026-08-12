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Zach Thornton
New York Mets

Zach Thornton

New York Mets • #49 SP

Zach Thornton And Mets Take On Braves On Aug. 12

Zach Thornton will get the start for his New York Mets against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Thornton has -130 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Thornton is 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up four hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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