Zach Neto And Angels Take On Yankees On April 15

Neto is hitting for a .233 BA, .349 OBP and .479 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 16 runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. Neto has recorded one steal on two attempts. He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Yankees.

Luis Gil (0-1) starts for the Yankees, his second this season.

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