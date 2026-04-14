Zach Neto And Angels Face Yankees On April 14

Neto is hitting for a .250 BA, .370 OBP and .515 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .885 and he has scored 16 runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. Neto has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.81 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.