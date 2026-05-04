Zach Neto And Angels Play White Sox On May 4

Neto is hitting for a .216 BA, .331 OBP and .381 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 23 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. Neto has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Davis Martin (4-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.