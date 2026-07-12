Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Twins On July 12

Neto is hitting for a .237 BA, .329 OBP and .458 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 67 runs. In 419 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Neto has recorded 12 steals on 20 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) in his last game against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (8-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.67 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.

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