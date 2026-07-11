Zach Neto And Angels Take On Twins On July 11

Neto is hitting for a .235 BA, .329 OBP and .459 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 65 runs. In 414 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 19 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.36 ERA in 104 1/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.