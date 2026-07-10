Zach Neto And Angels Face Twins On July 10

Neto is hitting for a .234 BA, .327 OBP and .460 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 65 runs. In 410 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 19 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Zebby Matthews (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

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