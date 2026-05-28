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Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto

Los Angeles Angels • #9 SS

Zach Neto And Angels Play Tigers On May 28

Zach Neto and his Los Angeles Angels will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Thursday, May 28 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Neto has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Neto is hitting for a .228 BA, .336 OBP and .429 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 38 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. Neto has recorded seven steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 0-6 with a 5.94 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zach Neto

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