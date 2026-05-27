Zach Neto And Angels Face Tigers On May 27

Neto is hitting for a .233 BA, .341 OBP and .437 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 38 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. Neto has recorded seven steals on 12 attempts. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Tigers.

Casey Mize (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.47 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

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