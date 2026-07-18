Zach Neto And Angels Play Tigers On July 18
Zach Neto and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, July 18 at 10:07 p.m. ET. Neto has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Neto is hitting for a .237 BA, .328 OBP and .453 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 68 runs. In 427 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Neto has recorded 12 steals on 21 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.
Tarik Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.