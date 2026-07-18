Zach Neto And Angels Play Tigers On July 18

Neto is hitting for a .237 BA, .328 OBP and .453 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 68 runs. In 427 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Neto has recorded 12 steals on 21 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

Tarik Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.

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