Zach Neto And Angels Take On Tigers On July 17

Neto is hitting for a .235 BA, .326 OBP and .453 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 67 runs. In 423 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Neto has recorded 12 steals on 20 attempts. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Twins) he went 0 for 4.

Troy Melton (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 1.82 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.