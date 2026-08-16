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Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto

Los Angeles Angels • #9 SS

Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 16

Zach Neto and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Neto has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Neto is hitting for a .223 BA, .310 OBP and .411 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 76 runs. In 536 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Neto has recorded 16 steals on 26 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron makes the start for the Royals, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.45 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zach Neto

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