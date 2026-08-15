Zach Neto And Angels Face Royals On Aug. 15

Neto is hitting for a .225 BA, .310 OBP and .413 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 76 runs. In 532 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Neto has recorded 16 steals on 26 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Randy Dobnak (2-1) takes the mound for the Royals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.00 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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