Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 14

Neto is hitting for a .224 BA, .309 OBP and .414 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 76 runs. In 528 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Neto has recorded 16 steals on 26 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

Seth Lugo (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 4.41 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.

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