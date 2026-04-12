Zach Neto And Angels Face Reds On April 12

Neto is hitting for a .262 BA, .357 OBP and .557 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .915 and he has scored 14 runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in eight runs. Neto has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (0-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season.

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