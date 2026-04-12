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Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto

Los Angeles Angels • #9 SS

Zach Neto And Angels Face Reds On April 12

Zach Neto and the Los Angeles Angels will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Neto has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Neto is hitting for a .262 BA, .357 OBP and .557 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .915 and he has scored 14 runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in eight runs. Neto has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (0-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zach Neto

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