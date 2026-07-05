Zach Neto And Angels Face Red Sox On July 5

Neto is hitting for a .225 BA, .320 OBP and .444 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 59 runs. In 391 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 19 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez (4-3) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.94 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.