Zach Neto And Angels Face Rays On May 29

Neto is hitting for a .233 BA, .341 OBP and .435 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 39 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 26 runs. Neto has recorded seven steals on 13 attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.

The Rays will send Nick Martinez (4-1) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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