Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Rays On June 14

Neto is hitting for a .228 BA, .333 OBP and .433 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 48 runs. In 312 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 17 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 against the Rays.

Casey Legumina will start for the Rays, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.