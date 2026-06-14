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Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto

Los Angeles Angels • #9 SS

Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Rays On June 14

Zach Neto and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, June 14 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Neto has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Neto is hitting for a .228 BA, .333 OBP and .433 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 48 runs. In 312 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 17 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 against the Rays.

Casey Legumina will start for the Rays, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zach Neto

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