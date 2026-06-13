Zach Neto And Angels Take On Rays On June 13

Neto is hitting for a .228 BA, .336 OBP and .437 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 47 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Neto has recorded 10 steals on 16 attempts. He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Rays.

Griffin Jax makes the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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