Zach Neto And Angels Play Rays On June 12

Neto is hitting for a .229 BA, .338 OBP and .442 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 47 runs. In 302 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Neto has recorded 10 steals on 16 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Astros.

The Rays will send Shane McClanahan (6-3) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.85 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.