Zach Neto And Angels Face Rangers On July 9

Neto is hitting for a .234 BA, .326 OBP and .462 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 64 runs. In 405 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 19 attempts. In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (3 for 5 with two doubles) against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi (9-7 with a 4.02 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season.

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