Zach Neto And Angels Play Rangers On July 8

Neto is hitting for a .229 BA, .323 OBP and .454 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 61 runs. In 400 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 19 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.31 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.

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