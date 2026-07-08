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Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto

Los Angeles Angels • #9 SS

Zach Neto And Angels Play Rangers On July 8

Zach Neto and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, July 8 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Neto has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Neto is hitting for a .229 BA, .323 OBP and .454 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 61 runs. In 400 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 19 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.31 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zach Neto

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