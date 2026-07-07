Zach Neto And Angels Play Rangers On July 7

Neto is hitting for a .231 BA, .323 OBP and .458 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 61 runs. In 396 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 19 attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Red Sox.

Jacob deGrom (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.48 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.

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