Zach Neto And Angels Take On Rangers On Aug. 13

Neto is hitting for a .224 BA, .309 OBP and .414 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 76 runs. In 528 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Neto has recorded 16 steals on 26 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom (8-7 with a 3.87 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.