FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto

Los Angeles Angels • #9 SS

Zach Neto And Angels Face Rangers On Aug. 12

Zach Neto and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Neto has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Neto is hitting for a .225 BA, .309 OBP and .416 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 75 runs. In 524 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Neto has recorded 15 steals on 25 attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Rangers.

Cal Quantrill (4-4) takes the mound for the Rangers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.56 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zach Neto

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News