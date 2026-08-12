Zach Neto And Angels Face Rangers On Aug. 12

Neto is hitting for a .225 BA, .309 OBP and .416 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 75 runs. In 524 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Neto has recorded 15 steals on 25 attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Rangers.

Cal Quantrill (4-4) takes the mound for the Rangers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.56 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

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