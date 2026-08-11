Zach Neto And Angels Face Rangers On Aug. 11

Neto is hitting for a .223 BA, .308 OBP and .413 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 74 runs. In 520 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Neto has recorded 14 steals on 24 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the Rangers.

Cody Bradford (0-0) makes the start for the Rangers, his second of the season.

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