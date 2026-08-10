Zach Neto And Angels Take On Rangers On Aug. 10

Neto is hitting for a .225 BA, .311 OBP and .418 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 74 runs. In 515 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Neto has recorded 14 steals on 24 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

MacKenzie Gore (6-9 with a 4.55 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season.

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