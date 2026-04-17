Zach Neto And Angels Take On Padres On April 17

Neto is hitting for a .238 BA, .358 OBP and .475 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 18 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Matt Waldron makes his first start of the season for the Padres.

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