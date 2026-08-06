Zach Neto And Angels Take On Orioles On Aug. 6

Neto is hitting for a .228 BA, .316 OBP and .419 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 73 runs. In 497 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Neto has recorded 14 steals on 24 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Brandon Young makes the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched.

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