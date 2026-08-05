Zach Neto And Angels Play Orioles On Aug. 5

Neto is hitting for a .230 BA, .318 OBP and .423 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 73 runs. In 493 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Neto has recorded 14 steals on 24 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers makes the start for the Orioles, his 21st of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.