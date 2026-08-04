Zach Neto And Angels Play Orioles On Aug. 4
Zach Neto and the Los Angeles Angels will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Neto has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Neto is hitting for a .230 BA, .320 OBP and .426 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 73 runs. In 488 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Neto has recorded 14 steals on 24 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Brewers.
The Orioles have not yet named a starter.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.