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Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto

Los Angeles Angels • #9 SS

Zach Neto And Angels Face Marlins On Aug. 9

Zach Neto and the Los Angeles Angels will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Neto has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Neto is hitting for a .226 BA, .312 OBP and .418 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 74 runs. In 510 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Neto has recorded 14 steals on 24 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Ryan Gusto makes the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.80 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zach Neto

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