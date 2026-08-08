Zach Neto And Angels Take On Marlins On Aug. 8

Neto is hitting for a .228 BA, .314 OBP and .422 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 74 runs. In 506 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Neto has recorded 14 steals on 24 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara (12-6 with a 3.68 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.