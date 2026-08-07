Zach Neto And Angels Take On Marlins On Aug. 7

Neto is hitting for a .230 BA, .317 OBP and .426 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 74 runs. In 502 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Neto has recorded 14 steals on 24 attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Orioles.

Tyler Phillips gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.

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