Zach Neto And Angels Face Mariners On June 30

Neto is hitting for a .226 BA, .323 OBP and .456 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 59 runs. In 375 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 40 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 18 attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.26 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.

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