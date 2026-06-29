Zach Neto And Angels Play Mariners On June 29

Neto is hitting for a .222 BA, .318 OBP and .441 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 57 runs. In 371 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 18 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

George Kirby (6-7 with a 3.94 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.