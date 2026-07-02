Zach Neto And Angels Play Mariners On July 2

Neto is hitting for a .227 BA, .322 OBP and .453 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 59 runs. In 379 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 18 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with two RBIs against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 1.97 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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