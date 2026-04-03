Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Mariners On April 3

Neto is hitting for a .231 BA, .394 OBP and .500 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 21.2% walk rate. His OPS is .894 and he has scored seven runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in three runs. Neto has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Cubs.

Bryan Woo (0-0) starts for the Mariners, his second this season.

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