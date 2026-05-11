Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Guardians On May 11

Neto is hitting for a .222 BA, .328 OBP and .401 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 27 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Neto has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Joey Cantillo (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.43 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

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