Zach Neto And Angels Face Giants On July 26

Neto is hitting for a .236 BA, .326 OBP and .445 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 70 runs. In 457 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Neto has recorded 13 steals on 23 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Carson Whisenhunt takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Giants.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.