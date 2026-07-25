Zach Neto And Angels Take On Giants On July 25

Neto is hitting for a .238 BA, .327 OBP and .449 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 70 runs. In 453 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Neto has recorded 13 steals on 23 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray gets the start for the Giants, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.33 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.

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