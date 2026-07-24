Zach Neto And Angels Face Giants On July 24

Neto is hitting for a .238 BA, .326 OBP and .446 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 69 runs. In 448 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Neto has recorded 13 steals on 22 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

The Giants are sending Logan Webb (5-7) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.87 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.

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