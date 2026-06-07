Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Dodgers On June 7

Neto is hitting for a .232 BA, .340 OBP and .436 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 43 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 28 runs. Neto has recorded 10 steals on 16 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan (3-2) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

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