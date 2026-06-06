Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Dodgers On June 6

Neto is hitting for a .232 BA, .342 OBP and .426 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 42 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. Neto has recorded 10 steals on 16 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.86 ERA in 69 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

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