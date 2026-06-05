Zach Neto And Angels Face Dodgers On June 5

Neto is hitting for a .231 BA, .339 OBP and .427 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 42 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. Neto has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. He is back in action for the first time since May 31, when he went 0 for 4 against the Rays.

Roki Sasaki (3-3) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.59 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

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