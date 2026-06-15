Zach Neto And Angels Face Diamondbacks On June 15

Neto is hitting for a .223 BA, .328 OBP and .425 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 48 runs. In 317 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 17 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Rays.

Ryne Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.

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