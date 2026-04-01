Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Cubs On April 1

Neto is hitting for a .174 BA, .345 OBP and .478 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 20.7% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored six runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in three runs. Neto has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Matthew Boyd (0-1) out for his second start of the season.

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